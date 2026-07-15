Baabaas win shield in extra-time victory

Eastern Northern Barbarian Jacob Coghlan stops Pirates Old Boys' Hayden Hegarty with an effective tackle.

The Eastern Northern Barbarians are the Galbraith Shield champions after beating Pirates Old Boys in a 100-minute final at the Les George Oval on Saturday.

The two teams were locked 28-28 at the end of regular time.

Barbarians coach A.J. Aitken said the message was simple to his troops heading into extra time.

"Extra time was perfect for us. We had worked hard as a team all year and a lot of our boys have been doing extras well.

"I think our team wanted it more and deserved it."

The Barbarians team effort was good but halfback Charlie Marsh and No 8 Brenton Howden were standouts. Prop Morgan Mitchell and lock Harrison Morton were two other high quality performers.

Aitken masterfully used his substitution bench.

The impact from the replacement players went a long way to winning the game.

Big lock forward Tevita Makutu came on at halftime and he was joined by experienced hard man Lachlan McCall at hooker. Prop Rory McCall was was fresh for extra time.

Pirates Old Boys manager Tim McDonald said it was a tough result but it was a good game.

"I think the Baabaas had more fizz, they had more want and better fitness," McDonald said.

"At halftime our boys looked good and we were confident but after 80 minutes our team was tired."

The Barbarians earned the minor premiership title by winning nine of their 10 round-robin matches. Aitken said the team are usually happy to play as underdogs and target the finals but at the start of this year the management made the goal to dominate from the start.

Barbarians halfback Marsh did a fine job of organising and making the most of the options on attack. Some upright ball runners early were easy pickings for the POB loose forwards to hold up.

After 12 minutes of playing inside the opposition half, Barbarians first five Tayler Peterson kicked a penalty.

POB then strung some phases together and Greg Dyer threw one of his customary accurate long passes to put right wing Isaac Rounds outside his man to score in the corner.

The POB scrum held up well but the Barbarians were able to win a tighthead scrum in the 25th minute and Peterson landed another goal soon after.

Dyer landed his own and POB held the 8-6 lead at halftime.

Barbarians hooker Liam Ferguson scored off the back off a lineout drive for his side to lead 11-8.

POB hit straight back with a converted try to replacement second five Marama Reti.

Barbarians quickly replied with a good team try. Lock Harrison Morton made a run down the grandstand touchline and offloaded inside to left wing Barney Dretivarata who kicked infield for halfback Charlie Marsh to run on to and score beside posts.

Another Dyer penalty locked the score up after 66 minutes and soon after Reti used his powerful leg drive to barge over beside posts for POB to lead 25-18.

Both teams tired and defence, Marsh quick passing helped his side build phases before he scored beside the ruck. The conversion was missed.

POB then made the crucial decision and stretched the lead to 28-23 after 79 minutes.

The Barbarians reclaimed their own kick off which led to Marsh throwing an accurate long ball to fullback Rylee Stewart to score 15 metres in from the sideline. Peterson missed a chance to win the game when his conversion attempt was flagged away.

In the first half of extra-time lock Harrison Morton scored beside the posts.

In the second half of extra time Howden lifted another level, the Kauana farmer poached two crucial turnovers and carried the ball hard into the line on multiple occasions. Howden picked the ball up from the back of the ruck and barged over beside the posts to secure victory for his team.

Dyer said the Barbarians deserved to win for the way they played in extra time.

"Their No 9 kept them on the front foot," Dyer said.

McDonald said there are always plenty of ‘what ifs’ in a game like that but his team were content with the effort. "Greg Dyer got us rolling and our halfback Sam Wheeley was safe, defensively he was good."

Wheeley broke his arm late in the game but played on through extra time.

"Our scrum stood up well. JJ Fisher went huge against Morgy Mitchell. JJ does the extra work, hopefully he gets a good representative season into him now," McDonald said.

The POB loose trio of Jakob Harrex, Dustin Coveney and No 8 Hayden Hegarty all did their part.

Aitken is also head coach of the Southland Country team, which will be named today for the Tuppy Diack series.

By John Langford