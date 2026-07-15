Catwalk change for design awards

With almost 30 years helping organise the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards, Tony Parish is looking forward to another successful event at the end of next week. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

It is a race against time for a new catwalk at next weekend’s Hokonui Fashion Design Awards.

New Zealand’s longest-standing fashion show continues to evolve as its volunteers gear up for its 38th year.

One of this year’s planned innovations was a purpose-built catwalk, but the clock was ticking, the awards’ long-standing stage manager Tony Parish said.

"Hopefully it’s here to use for this year’s awards, [it is] much simpler staging to put up," Mr Parish said.

Audience numbers have climbed at the annual Hokonui Fashion Design Awards, to be held at the Gore Town & Country Club stadium next Friday and Saturday.

The awards, founded in 1988, were first held at the St James Theatre, which, at the time, seated about 180 people.

In 2002, 600 more people could come along when they shifted to the Gore Town & Country Club in Bury St.

"It just took off once they moved to the stadium," Mr Parish, who has been involved with the show for the past 30 years, said.

"The whole thing’s just ... kept growing ... it was nowhere near the national showcase that it is now."

Mr Parish has his fingers crossed for this year.

He said the show’s wooden catwalk was labour-intensive to put up.

From 2002, for several years, the catwalk was brought 60km from Invercargill, sometimes requiring multiple trailer loads.

A new catwalk at the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards could be on the cards at the event next Friday and Saturday, if it is completed on time.

"And then, we’d assemble it, and then take it all back down [after the awards] and truck it all back down to Invercargill, and then stack it in a storage shed," Mr Parish said.

"We did that for about probably three or four years."

In 2015, the committee bought the catwalk.

The new catwalk is being made by Southernwide Building. It is being made of aluminium, with a wooden top.

Next weekend, in front of hundreds of spectators, models will showcase outfits by designers from around the country.

A panel of fashion industry experts will decide the winners. This year’s judges are New Zealand Fashion Week creative director and Fashion Quarterly editor-at-large Dan Ahwa, Kowtow head of design Dayne Johnston, and Company of Strangers clothing brand founder and creative director, Sara Aspinall.

On Saturday from 7.30pm, all designs will be on show at the Strawberry Strictly Design Show where the winners of the schools category will be announced.

A high school designer could win the top prize of $1200 and a sewing machine or $700 for winning one of four categories — a design inspired by pre-industrial methods; a red-carpet worthy piece; preppy fashion, or an androgynous design.

Six open section winners will be crowned at the gala awards on Saturday night.

The overall winner of the open section will receive a prize package worth more than $15,000.

Tickets are available via ITicket.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz