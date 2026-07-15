Baabaas triumphant

Photo: Gemma Sinclair

Cheers and beers flowed at the MLT Eastern Northern Barbarians Bury St base on Saturday night after their Galbraith Shield win.

The Baabaas defeated Invercargill’s Pirates Old Boys 40-28 to win the shield for only the second time in 10 years.

Barbarians captain Morgan Mitchell, who hung up his well-worn boots after an 111-cap career with the Barbarians on a high, said it was a special win.

"It was a tough battle out there, but we got the job done," he said. "Everyone was on form ... we just deserved to win in the end."

Head coach A.J. Aitken said his players had grit.

"When we went to extra time, it played right into our hands, we’ve trained all year for this," he said.

"This is a win for not only for the Baabaas, but for country rugby."