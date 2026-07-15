Bright bench seat marks Matariki

Tapanui locals who attached the plaque on to the Matariki bench were (from left) Charley McHutchon, Ashlee Boyce, Sophie Campbell and Atamaumahara Gaitau. It was unveiled to the community last Friday. PHOTO: GEMMA SINCLAIR

A Matariki bench seat that represents the hopes of the people of South Otago for the restoration of their local environment has been unveiled.

More than 20 people, including Tapanui School principal Jane Stuart, gathered for the annual Mauri Tū Matariki event, to mark the installation of a new yellow seat at the galaxxid sanctuary, in Tapanui, last Friday.

The bench, painted yellow to symbolise the flowers of the native kōwhai, represents the Matariki star Tupuārangi and is a reminder of locals’ hopes to restore the area for wildlife, including native birds and fish.

The Pomahaka Water Care Group conservation project has seen schools, local businesses, early childhood centres and the community plant close to 1000 native trees to attract local wildlife to the area, including the threatened Pomahaka galaxxid fish and native birds.

Tapanui Primary School, with about 80 pupils, was one of five schools involved in the project.

Mrs Stuart said her school’s involvement made a difference.

"We are full of hope for the future work and partnership that we’ll have with the Pomahaka Water Care Group … and our community as we endeavour to develop this sanctuary for the future of the native Pomahaka galaxxids unique to this area," she said.

Event organiser Whaea Jaki Eales said the Tupuārangi star, if it shone brightly enough, symbolised abundant food for native birds, especially kererū, who fattened up off of kōwhai flowers.

Tapanui Primary School pupil Sophie Campbell, 10, Blue Mountain College student Charley McHutchon, 13, Tapanui Primary School board member Ashlee Boyce and community member Atamaumahara Gaitau attached the golden plaque, to complete the bench.

Engraved on it was Tapanui Primary School’s vision, "together we learn and grow".

A kōwhai was planted in the sanctuary for each education centre involved in the restoration project, which included Waikaka School, Waikoikoi School, KidzWay Early Learning Centre and other playgroups.

Materials for the bench came from local businesses, including Stuart Timber. Blue Mountain College technology students built and painted the seat. The bench was donated by Te Ahika Māori Charitable Trust and the West Otago Community Board.

Mrs Stuart said the event aimed raise awareness of the importance of Matariki.

"There’s still a long way to go in people’s understanding ... that’s all part of what we’re trying to do at school, and with our Mauri Tū Matariki event," she said.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz