Memories shared of retirement village life

Fond memories of Resthaven retirement village were shared with a healthy dose of humour at a lunch with 49 past and present staff last week. Photos: Gemma Sinclair

Despite their reputation as God’s waiting rooms, working at a retirement village can often be a barrel of laughs, according to past and present staff of Gore’s Resthaven Village.

On Wednesday, nearly 50 current and former staff members gathered to share a meal, memories and stories of the Main St retirement village, which recently changed owners.

Former Resthaven manager Margaret O’Connor said staff were no stranger to practical jokes.

"We had a few laughs … [during] those wonderful activities that everybody was involved in, [like] the concerts that we put on," Mrs O’Connor, who was manager for 11 years until 2011, said.

For decades, Resthaven personnel would spend their own time presenting an annual concert for residents and their families.

It never failed to tickle the funny bone, Mrs O’Connor said.

"It was hilarious."

"I just want to thank you all for those memories, and for the relationship that we still have," Mrs O’Connor said.

The 49 staff present at the lunch included nurses and care workers, resident activity organisers, receptionists and administrators, cleaners, co-ordinators and one was was a hairdresser for the residents.

Resthaven manager Robyn Byron (left) and Margaret O’Connor, who held the same role for 11 years, 15 years ago.

Carol Graves, who worked at the village for seven years, said at her farewell afternoon tea in 2001, a group of colleagues had a surprise in store for her.

"Two nurses came in with the wheelchair and I thought, uh-oh, they’re going to be doing something," Mrs Graves said.

They wheeled her into the village’s spa room, and there, she had a dip.

However, she "had the last laugh" when she splashed water on to her 10 giggling co-workers nearby.

"They were like sheep, trying to get out the one gate," she said.

Resthaven retirement village, which was owned by Presbyterian Support Southland for almost seven decades, was recently sold to Phantom Eldercare, a family-owned business operating care home facilities in Otago.

The group, which operates two care facilities in Dunedin and one in Milton, took over at the start of this month.

Manager Robyn Byron, who has been in the role for the past three years and is continuing under the new owners, said Resthaven staff would continue to be a connected team.

"The owners may be different, but the core of Resthaven will still be the same," Mrs Byron said.