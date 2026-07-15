A bright, brilliant start to Matariki

Nikau Harris, 4, of Clinton strides along a pathway pulsing in colour. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Thousands of people braved the conditions last week to celebrate Matariki at the Gore Public Garden.

Hoops of vibrant and shifting colours greeted people as they entered into Kāhui Whetū, setting the tone for a magical evening. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The Kāhui Whetū light show brought a flashy and colourful experience to the gardens on Wednesday and Thursday to celebrate the Māori new year.

Gore District Council community and economic development manager Ceri Macleod said they were thrilled with the success of the show, which brought out an estimated 5000 people over the two nights.

An estimated 5000 people braved the chilly conditions to get out and enjoy the lights, festivities, events and the fun around the Kāhui Whetū light show last Thursday. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A new "quiet night" format on Wednesday allowed the brilliant aesthetics to be enjoyed in a more calm and relaxed manner, and Mrs Macleod said it was a winner, delivering "exactly what we had hoped for".

"It proved especially popular with families with young children, those who are sensory sensitive and older members of the community."

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

She said there was a fantastic turnout to Thursday night’s show.

"The aerialists and fire performer were standout highlights, and the roving characters continue to be a crowd favourite every year.

Avi Kaur, 7, of Gore enjoyed her seventh birthday at Kāhui Whetū. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

"Food vendors reported strong sales, with long queues throughout the evening, reflecting the high level of attendance and the positive event atmosphere," she said.

Mrs Macleod sent a special thank you out to the council staff whose "hard work behind the scenes brought Kāhui Whetū to life" and said it was going to be an important part of the district’s events calendar for years to come.

It was a great day out for families and children to enjoy the spectacle, with plenty of fun to be had. Pictured: Kazayla Tamou, 2, Legend Waihaps, 4, Nature-Breeze Tapiata, 4, Karnia Tapiata, 6, Henare Aramoana-Tapiata, 6. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

"[Council staff’s] care, creativity and attention to detail helped create a welcoming and memorable experience for everyone who came along."

She said the event continued to grow in both scale and community support.

The trees came alive at the Kāhui Whetū light show last Thursday, dazzling and delighting crowds. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

"We see it as an opportunity for everyone to come along and enjoy themselves — and an important part of our district’s events calendar," she said.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz