Barbarians beat Woodlands despite double sin-binning

In the division one game on Saturday, Edendale (pictured) won 19-15 against Pioneer at Newman Park, Gore. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

In the premier grade club rugby competition on Saturday the Eastern Northern Barbarians earned a 40-14 win over Woodlands at Les George Oval.

The Barbarians led 7-0 after 20 minutes but had squandered a couple of scoring opportunities.

The Babaas lost a man to the sin at the end of the first half and Woodlands earned a penalty try to close the gap to 17-7.

The Barbarians had another player off to the sin bin early in the second half and Woodlands scored another converted try.

The combined side then dug in on defence and gained some turnovers to get themselves clear of trouble.

Coach Bretton Taylor was pleased his team got to play on a dry track.

"We played with width.

"All five of our tries were scored on the edges."

Loose forwards Caine Taylor and Jacob Coghlan played well, as did lock Woody Kirkwood.

First five Ben McCarthy and Gus Simmers were best of the backs.

Morgy Mitchell, Leroy Ferguson and Vitali Roqica added impact off the bench.

• In the division one competition, the top of the table Edendale team earned a 19-15 win against Pioneer in front of a large crowd at Newman Park in Gore.

Edendale scored two converted tries to lead 14-10 at halftime.

Pioneer dominated possession in the second half but it took until the 70th minute for them to cross over to take the lead.

Edendale had enough left in the tank to score the match winner in the 77th minute, when centre Phil Brown finished off a nice play started by Kurt Schrader.

Player of the day was halfback Connor Millane, while lock George Muschamp and left wing Josh Read also impressed for Edendale.

• The Riversdale Waikaka Vikings returned from their raid on Tokanui with a 29-14 win. Man of the match Dylan Winsloe scored two tries and the midfielder has been in supreme form in recent weeks.

Hooker Joey McClure also got through plenty of work.

Eoin Letters converted three of the four tries and landed a penalty goal.

Letters did a good job filling in at fullback for the team captain Luke Grant, who suffered a jaw injury last week.

Wyndham were beaten 18-13 on their home ground by Te Anau, while Albion had the bye.

This Saturday is club day in Riversdale, where the Vikings will host Edendale in a top of the table clash with both the Wallis Shield and Speight’s Shield at stake.

In the other two division one games Te Anau play Pioneer and Wyndham host Albion.

• In division two Mataura had a 24-20 win over Bush Pirates. This was Mataura’s second win of the season. Mataura are at Mossburn this Saturday.

The Albion women’s team had a 43-0 win over Pioneer at Newman Park on Saturday.

• The Albion women will be over in Winton this weekend to play Midlands, while Pioneer head to Queenstown to play Wakatipu.

The Barbarians have Pirates-Old Boys at Les George Oval this Saturday.

By John Langford