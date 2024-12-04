Beef+Lamb focus groups planned

Beef + Lamb New Zealand is holding focus group workshops in the South next year.

The workshops aim to bring together small groups of sheep and beef farmers over a one to two-year period to learn from each other and experts, a statement said.

Group members will commit to making changes in their businesses.

Participants will gain a better understanding of the key drivers of animal performance by exploring topics such as benchmarking, animal health, pasture management and systems to optimise production.

Other topics include identifying opportunities to improve pasture and forage production and understanding their farm’s financial performance.

Farmers can register for workshops in Northern Southland, Gore, Central Otago, coastal Otago and South Otago in February and March at beeflambnz.com.