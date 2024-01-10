Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

I like to watch Suits on Netflix. It’s pretty good.

What are you reading and why?

I don’t do much reading actually.

What are you listening to and why?

Probably Migos. Or Future. I like Future a lot and some of his songs.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Hanging out with my girlfriend and my mates.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

Monaghans Beach. We just go four-wheel driving out there. A lot of people do.