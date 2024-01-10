Between you and me

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Finn Hellyer-Waihape Gore ice hockey player
What are you watching and why?
I like to watch Suits on Netflix. It’s pretty good.
What are you reading and why?
I don’t do much reading actually.
What are you listening to and why?
Probably Migos. Or Future. I like Future a lot and some of his songs.
Favourite weekend pastime?
Hanging out with my girlfriend and my mates.
Favourite place in Gore and why?
Monaghans Beach. We just go four-wheel driving out there. A lot of people do.