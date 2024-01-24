Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

One of my favourite things I’ve been watching lately is The Boys. It’s awesome. I’ve just done Gen V but I didn’t love it as much as The Boys.

What are you reading and why?

I don’t read stories, but I read a lot of articles online. I just like reading current affairs and scientific-based stuff.

What are you listening to and why?

Always drum and bass. I make drum and bass so I listen to my own stuff more than anything because I’m always making it and mastering it.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Visiting my daughter in Twizel.

Favourite place in Gore?

Eastern Southland Gallery.