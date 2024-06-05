Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

CSI. Because Laurence Fishburne.

What are you reading and why?

The Slough House spy series by Mick Herron. Just plain excellent.

What are you listening to and why?

Orbital to keep me awake when driving; and sharing the pleasure of a talking book with my wife — The Familiar, by Leigh Bardugo.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Swimming, cycling, squash and badminton.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

The Creamoata Mill — always been a cheerful landmark for me during my family's visits.