Between you and me

Hokonui Pioneer

leisure marching

team member

What are you watching and why?

The latest Bridgerton season. I love it, so saucy.

What are you reading and why?

I’ve got a book club on Wednesday, so I’m reading A Calamity of Souls by David Baldacci.

What are you listening to and why?

Whatever is playing on the playlist at work.

Favourite weekend pastime?

I spend a bit of time on the sideline watching kids’ sport.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

It used to be the Green Room Cafe, I’m gutted that’s no longer there. Now it’s the Little Theatre. I love the Gore Repertory Society’s plays.