Between you and me

Alan Key Gore fishing advocate
What are you watching and why?
Country Calendar on TVNZ One, because it’s about New Zealand, and it’s honest and non-violent entertainment.
What are you reading and why?
Because of my work as a fishing advocate for Fish Mainland, I’m mostly reading articles about fisheries and fishing methods both overseas and in New Zealand. It’s my passion.
What are you listening to and why?
I enjoy the sound of silence, and the birds singing in the trees.
Favourite weekend pastime?
Fishing. Sea-fishing in particular, although anything really, as long as I have a rod in my hand. And not just at weekends, either ...
Favourite place in Gore and why?
In my shed at home, because it’s quiet, and I have everything I need to fix things up. I recently finished the latest in a line of vintage cars, and now I’m on to some old diesel heaters.