Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

SPRINT on Netflix. It’s pretty entertaining, the sprinting is pretty intense at that level.

What are you reading and why?

I have just finished the book Let Your Mind Run: A Memoir of Thinking My Way to Victory which has helped a lot with mental skills for my running which has really helped with July workouts but also just a good read on Deena Kastor journey with her running.

What are you listening to and why?

Dire Straits.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Being on the farm but a lot of my weekend is training as well.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

I spend a lot of time at Newman Park.