Between you and me

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
New Zealand representative cross country runner, Millie McFadzien, 16.
What are you watching and why?
SPRINT on Netflix. It’s pretty entertaining, the sprinting is pretty intense at that level.
What are you reading and why?
I have just finished the book Let Your Mind Run: A Memoir of Thinking My Way to Victory which has helped a lot with mental skills for my running which has really helped with July workouts but also just a good read on Deena Kastor journey with her running.
What are you listening to and why?
Dire Straits.
Favourite weekend pastime?
Being on the farm but a lot of my weekend is training as well.
Favourite place in Gore and why?
I spend a lot of time at Newman Park.