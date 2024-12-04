Between you and me

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
• What are you watching and why?
I don’t actually watch television, I don’t own one, so yeah.
• What are you reading and why?
I’m currently reading Warhammer books, there’s just so much lore, it’s very interesting.
• What are you listening to and why?
Heaven’s Helpline podcast, which illuminates the seriously messed up reality of entanglements in the Mormon Church.
I was recommended it.
• Favourite weekend pastime? Crashing some discs into baskets, or disc golf, and teaching people how to beat other people up, muay thai.