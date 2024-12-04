Wednesday, 4 December 2024

Between you and me

    Shai Levin, 28, mathematician.
    • What are you watching and why?

    I don’t actually watch television, I don’t own one, so yeah.

    • What are you reading and why?

    I’m currently reading Warhammer books, there’s just so much lore, it’s very interesting.

    • What are you listening to and why?

    Heaven’s Helpline podcast, which illuminates the seriously messed up reality of entanglements in the Mormon Church.

    I was recommended it.

    • Favourite weekend pastime? Crashing some discs into baskets, or disc golf, and teaching people how to beat other people up, muay thai.