Between you and me

Farmer Phil Ayson

American Pickers, the news, Country Calendar, that’s about it really. Two and a Half Men.

• What are you reading and why?

I’m not a big reader. I read the paper, look for clearance sales I shouldn’t be going to. Read a few farming and tractor magazines that come in the mail, we keep up with them.

• What are you listening to and why?

Magic 106FM. Got all the good old tunes, ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, real decent stuff, real classic music. You don’t get sick of it, it’s good stuff.

• Favourite weekend pastime?

Messing around at home with my cars and tractors, just tinkering at home, can’t beat it.

• Favourite place in Gore and why?

Probably Mitre 10 and Repco. Good staff there, good friendly staff and a good array of gear.