Wednesday, 12 February 2025

Between you and me

    1. Southland
    2. The Ensign

    Georgia Moore of Christchurch
    Georgia Moore of Christchurch
    • What are you watching and why?

    I’m watching Better Call Saul at the moment. It’s a really good TV show, very cinematic, good writing.

    • What are you reading and why?

    I’m currently reading the new Brandon Sanderson Stormlight Archive novel. It’s a fantasy book.

    This one is called Wind and Truth. It doesn’t have dragons in it per se, but yeah, huge fantasy universe.

    • What are you listening to and why?

    Oh, I listen to a whole variety of stuff. Like, I guess classic rock is probably my favourite, but I like pop.

    • Favourite weekend pastime?

    Hang out with friends, family, sometimes go to the gym, not often enough. Go running.

    • Favourite place in Gore and why?

    I only arrived this morning, I couldn’t just tell you.

    Sorry, I’ve never been here apart from today.