Between you and me

Georgia Moore of Christchurch

I’m watching Better Call Saul at the moment. It’s a really good TV show, very cinematic, good writing.

• What are you reading and why?

I’m currently reading the new Brandon Sanderson Stormlight Archive novel. It’s a fantasy book.

This one is called Wind and Truth. It doesn’t have dragons in it per se, but yeah, huge fantasy universe.

• What are you listening to and why?

Oh, I listen to a whole variety of stuff. Like, I guess classic rock is probably my favourite, but I like pop.

• Favourite weekend pastime?

Hang out with friends, family, sometimes go to the gym, not often enough. Go running.

• Favourite place in Gore and why?

I only arrived this morning, I couldn’t just tell you.

Sorry, I’ve never been here apart from today.