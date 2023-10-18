Between you and me

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
What are you watching and why?
A Korean drama called King the Land. I just like watching a romance — they’re really good.
What are you reading and why?
I’ve probably taken a bit of a back seat but I’ve got some books in my to-be-read pile.
What are you listening to and why?
A variety. I like anything from pop to rock to alternative. It really depends on my mood but usually I’ll listen to something like Ozzy Osbourne if I’ve got a big day ahead.
Favourite weekend pastime
I love to go shopping. Bit of a city girl but also taking the dog on adventures to new places.
Favourite place in Gore and why?
Bannerman Park. It’s just really pretty in spring.