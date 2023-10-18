Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Between you and me

    1. Southland
    2. The Ensign

    Gore District Council senior events co-ordinator Jessica Swan

    What are you watching and why?

    A Korean drama called King the Land. I just like watching a romance — they’re really good.

    What are you reading and why?

    I’ve probably taken a bit of a back seat but I’ve got some books in my to-be-read pile.

    What are you listening to and why?

    A variety. I like anything from pop to rock to alternative. It really depends on my mood but usually I’ll listen to something like Ozzy Osbourne if I’ve got a big day ahead.

    Favourite weekend pastime

    I love to go shopping. Bit of a city girl but also taking the dog on adventures to new places.

    Favourite place in Gore and why?

    Bannerman Park. It’s just really pretty in spring.