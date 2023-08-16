Black ice and anti-social driving a concern: police

Multiple crashes in Southland have been caused by black ice and bad road conditions this month.

A crash occurred at Waimumu Rd on Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Senior Sergeant Gary Iddenten said the crash was most likely caused by black ice.

"Drive to the conditions. We want people to drive to the conditions and get to their destinations safely."

The crashes often happened during drivers’ morning commute to work, Snr Sgt Iddenten said.

To help prevent crashes he urged drivers to avoid tailgating other vehicles, to not speed and to be aware of the conditions of the road.

‘Bad driving’ reported

Anti-social driving behaviour continues to be reported around Gore.

"If anyone sees any bad driving or people that are driving irresponsibly ... either report it to 555 or pop in to the station and let us know."

Police needed the registration of the car to investigate further, Snr Sgt Iddenten said.

Kingdon Rd and Reaby Rd had been damaged by anti-social drivers.

Burnouts were a cause of concern due to the damage they caused, he said.

"It becomes dangerous when pools of water go into the tarmac that has been ripped off

"[They] become an ice patch and next thing you know, you’ve got a serious crash."

ben.andrews@theensign.co.nz