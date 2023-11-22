Man left with serious injuries

Police in Gore are calling for help after a man was found with serious head injuries earlier this month.

An incident occurred at the intersection of Denton Stand Hokonui Dr in the early hours of Wednesday, November 1.

The man left an address in Pomona St about 10.45pm to walk home and was located in a serious condition about 4.45am.

If anyone saw the man between the time he left Pomona St up until he was found, police would like to know.

The man is in his late 50s, with white hair and of average height with a solid build.

He had been wearing a light-coloured T-shirt with blue denim jeans and black sneakers when the incident occurred.

- Call Police 105 or Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111, reference file number 231101/7531.