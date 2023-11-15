Suspicious activity on the rise

Police are advising Wyndham and Tokanui locals to be more security-conscious as Christmas approaches.

Sergeant Eric Browne, of the Gore Police Station, said four burglaries in the area were reported in the past fortnight.

"Keep your diesel bowser and vehicles locked away if you can," Sgt Browne said.

"Report any suspicious activity like vehicles driving around late at night or if you think someone is snooping around property."

Police were following up on the incidents, he said.

"It’s a good idea to lock stuff down, especially coming into the holiday season.

"People are tight on funds and we normally see an increase in dishonesty around the holiday period."

By Ben Andrews