Board member appointed

A Gore garage owner has been made a board member for a Southland community trust.

Bridgette Smith, who has co-owned MGM Auto in Gore with her husband James Smith for more than 10 years, was one of six newly-appointed members of the Community Trust South board.

Community Trust South provides significant funding to a wide range of organisations for projects, services and programmes in the Murihiku area.

It has distributed $235 million in grants since starting in 1988.

Associate Minister of Finance Shane Jones announced the new board members.

The six trustees announced were Samuel Grant, Bharat Guha, Margot Hishon, Maria Pera, Warren Skerrett and Mrs Smith.

Mrs Hishon and Mr Skerrett were both members of the board previously, from 2016-19.

The trust sold its shares in Trust Bank New Zealand after the regional savings bank was acquired by Westpac in 1998.