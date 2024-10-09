Brigade to mark 70th year

Waikaka Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Mervyn Clifford (left) and life member Bill Sutherland gear up to celebrate 70 years of the Waikaka Volunteer Fire Brigade soon. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

A milestone is coming up for volunteers in Waikaka.

The Waikaka Volunteer Fire Brigade (WVFB) is celebrating 70 years of service this year.

They are hosting their annual honours night and the anniversary together on November 18, to celebrate the brigade’s achievement.

The brigade was officially created by the then Southland County Council in 1954.

There were about 35 members when it was created.

Waikaka Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Mervyn Clifford said he was "really proud" of the brigade.

"It’s a big milestone," he said.

"We had a long stretch where we were close to shutting the brigade down.

"Between 2000 and 2017 we struggled a lot with numbers but we got a group of recruits in 2018 who helped to raise membership.

"Since then, not all have stayed but we’re doing better than we were."

There are 15 members of the brigade now.

"We’re always looking for new recruits, though."

The brigade is a bit quieter than others, but assists the Gore brigade when needed.

They receive about 12-15 calls a year.

"Having six out of the 15 members be women has changed the atmosphere in the brigade a lot," CFO Clifford said.

"The girls can very obviously do just the same, if not more, than what we can.

Waikaka Volunteer Fire Brigade life member Bill Sutherland and CFO Clifford reminisced on their times with the brigade.

"I remember one time we had a carload who came from West Otago and we heard someone yell out fire," Mr Sutherland said.

"So we got ready, got the Gwynne trailer pump out, which was housed in Ron McDonald’s garage, went to the stall house which was on fire and got the hoses set up.

"Then we went to turn the hoses on and they were completely back to front.

"It was a bit awkward."

The night will honour and acknowledge their volunteers and to mark the occasion of 70 years of the brigade standing.

"I’m really proud of the brigade, the members and their families for giving up their people time and time again.

"The past members have done well to keep the brigade alive.

People could contact Jess Lamb on 027 435 8164 to RSVP for the event.

