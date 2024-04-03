Bumper entries for rally

The battle for outright honours at this year’s Otago Rally is set to be more than a mere formality for the first time in several years.

With Hayden Paddon competing in Europe, the top prospects for this month’s event comprise former national champion Ben Hunt (Auckland, Skoda Fabia), Dunedin’s Emma Gilmour (Citroen C3) and talented Canterbury driver Robbie Stokes (Ford Fiesta).

Asia-Pacific champion Gaurav Gill is also in the frame for a top result, along with seasoned national campaigner Todd Bawden (Ford Fiesta) and Jack Hawkeswood (Auckland, Toyota GR Yaris).

This year’s rally will run from the evening of Friday, April 12, to mid-afternoon on Sunday, April 14, and comprise stages to the west and south of Dunedin.

As a major backer of the rally, Drivesouth will produce the official rally guide as an Otago Daily Times supplement the week before the event.