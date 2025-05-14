Capturing the youthful vote

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Gore Mayor Ben Bell got to meet some prospective future voters from a Gore home-based childcare service last week.

With Mr Bell are (from left): Izaac Cameron, 2, Zia Reyes, 3, Isla-Marie Ballantyne, 2, Arlo Ritchie, 3, Shaun Vega, 2, and Lillie Pannett-Miller, 3.

The children had been out exploring their community natural surroundings, public spaces, local businesses, community resources, parks, recreation, and surrounding environment.

The children presented Mr Bell with a collage picture mural showcasing all the things and activities they like doing, which emerged from their arts and crafts work.