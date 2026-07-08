Casting call for mustering

A casting call is out for farmers willing to be filmed raising and training a pup for Sky New Zealand Originals series Muster Dogs NZ. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A casting call is out seeking farmers willing to be filmed for a year training a pup to work.

In a statement, The Down Low Concept producer Nigel McCulloch said casting was under way for Sky New Zealand Originals series Muster Dogs NZ.

"If you’re a passionate farmer up for the challenge, ready to raise and train a working dog pup over 12 months — and you wouldn’t mind a small TV crew following your journey — then we want to hear from you."

The series, made with the support of NZ On Air, would be filmed across New Zealand, following five farmers as they each take on a dog from the same litter and train it to compete for the title of "champion muster dog".

From seasoned farmers to the younger generation of shepherds, producers were seeking a diverse mix of contestants from across New Zealand who were ready to take on the challenge of raising and training their own working dog.

Farmers would need to be available for up to 12 days of filming across the year.

Applicants could register their interest on Facebook page musterdogsnz.