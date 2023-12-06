Celebrating year of helping community

And just like that, it’s December — Mariah Carey is defrosting, Kevin McCallister is ordering a plain cheese pizza and solidifying its place in Christmas folklore and Die Hard is back on the big screen.

As we approach the end of another year supporting our community, there is much to reflect on and celebrate.

Our service delivery team provided support for families and whanau.

Elevate, the new service for young people, launched.

Dozens of CVs were created; an outreach service was established in Mataura; food support continued; resources, information and connection to the wide range of supports available across Eastern Southland was provided; another successful Children’s Day event was hosted; and just last week a collaboration with agencies and organisations provided a well-attended scam awareness seminar.

We also acknowledge it has been a challenging year for many in our community, and the upcoming holiday period often adds to those pressures.

If you, or someone you know, needs some extra support please contact the team at Connected Eastern Southland, where we can guide you with some options for help.

Our whole organisation works hard to build strong relationships with other stakeholders across the community, so if we can’t help directly, we know the people who can.

Remember that Christmas spirit isn’t measured by how many gifts are under the tree.

Keep an eye on our social channel, where we will be sharing what’s on over the summer holidays.

It starts with the annual Santa Parade on Sunday before moving into the Gore Public Gardens for the Christmas Carnival.

Make sure you see Sharlene from Neighbourhood Support Eastern Southland to guess the lollies in the jar and pick up some tips on keeping your property safe over summer.

The centre will be closing from noon on December 21 and reopening on January 15.

We thank our community for continuing to support our kaupapa throughout the year and look forward to sharing the mahi planned for next year.

Ngā mihi o te Kirihimete me te tau hou.

— Connected Eastern Southland Heartland Services co-ordinator Kelly Young