Children thrive in new programme

The first Cactus Kids cohort celebrate a successful term which had them pushing themselves and trying out new things. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

A programme aimed at providing the next generation with the tools to succeed celebrated their first graduates on Monday afternoon.

Cactus Kids, run by Leah McMath who works for Connected Eastern Southland, had 15 entrants in its first term.

The 10-week course had the group getting out and about, learning and growing through a wide range of opportunities and activities.

Activities included bush walks around Dolomore Park, yoga sessions, netball and rugby, visiting the kanakana at the Rūnanga, as well as gym sessions.

Ms McMath said it was all about getting them out of their comfort zones and out into the world.

"It’s about getting uncomfortable, pushing themselves through a bit of physical fitness.

"We use [warrants of fitness], so they’d measure their own fitness.

"They weren’t competiting with others, just against themselves," she said.

The children were given physical and mental challenges, as well as tasks that helped them develop their leadership capabilities, Ms McMath said.

"It’s the potential, that untapped leadership potential. They’ve got it, they’ve got the chance for it; they might just need a bit of a push to let them know they can."

Now the graduation was done and dusted, she was unbelievably proud of how they had grown and what they have accomplished, Ms McMath said.

"It’s just really cool, especially seeing them support each other. One of the boys even did a hundred sit-ups in the final test.

"It’s just that coming around each other, supporting each other, helping one another out, being there."

The success of the initiative meant more Cactus Kids programmes were scheduled in terms three and four.

Ms McMath said to watch this space, as the next generation gets a little extra polish to help get them shining.

"We’re really happy with how the kids engaged, how they learnt, the skills they have and the level of determination they’re leaving with.

"They all tried something new. They all found it hard, but carried on, and challenged themselves.

"I’m really proud. It’s fantastic," she said.

