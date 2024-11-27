Conservation boosted by public efforts

The hint of summer in the air inspires us to get outside and enjoy the beauty of nature. Here in Māruawai Gore, we’re fortunate to have the great outdoors right on our doorstep.

Whether it’s a gentle loop at Dolamore Park, the challenge of an East Peak climb, or a thrilling mountainbike track, there’s something for everyone to explore.

Connecting with the whenua — the land — offers numerous benefits for mental wellbeing. Watching the native bush flourish alongside thriving birdlife is, in my view, one of the joys of living in Aotearoa. Protecting these birds from invasive predators like possums, rats and stoats adds even more purpose to spending time outdoors.

The Hokonui Rūnanga Taiao team runs a volunteer trapping programme across Dolamore Park and Grants Bush, providing an opportunity to support conservation efforts. Volunteers can participate as time allows, helping protect local wildlife and contributing to the bigger vision of Predator Free 2050. To date, the programme’s dedicated volunteers have achieved remarkable results, with nearly 1300 catches this year alone. These include 56 ferrets, 59 stoats, 22 weasels, over 700 rats and close to 100 possums. A huge paki paki to this hardworking volunteer team for their incredible efforts, which play a vital role in the health and growth of our native bush.

For those keen to make a difference closer to home, the Trap Library provides equipment to set up backyard operations.

With a range of traps available, the Taiao team can guide you in selecting the right traps for managing pests like possums, rats, stoats and ferrets. For more information about the volunteer trapping programme or the Trap Library, contact Lois Bishop at Lois.Bishop@hokonuirunanga.org.nz.

Let’s work together to protect our environment and enjoy everything our incredible outdoors and natural spaces have to offer.