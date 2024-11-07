Council hits bumps in funding for roads

Funding has been received to fix potholes. PHOTO: ODT FILES

For those residents concerned over potholes, help is on the way.

But other road classifications did not receive the funding the Gore District Council sought from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Roading asset manager Murray Hasler has been hard at work, even as wet weather has delayed the fixing of rural roads.

Mr Hasler said he and the council were aware of the state of the roads, and the community’s frustration.

"We know the condition that they’re in and we definitely acknowledge the frustration that our road users have had with the gravel roads over the winter," he said.

Two graders are being utilised by Gore council staff to try to work through the backlog of roads requiring work, and make the most of the decent weather.

Mr Hasler said wet weather made grading near impossible.

"When the pavement is saturated, then you disturb it, it basically makes it unstable so you can’t get the normal compaction on the gravel," he said.

"We avoid grading in those situations."

Mr Hasler said getting the condition of the roads back to a good standard would take time.

"We are doing our utmost to get them back into a good condition as quickly as we can. But it’s not going to be an overnight fix."

Gore District Council roading asset manager Murray Hasler has been working to get roads fixed where he can, as fast as he can, despite funding issues from NZTA. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

The transport agency had approved 100% of the funding for pothole prevention under its activity class, but not all of the proposed funding sought by Gore District Council was approved.

The local road operations were only given 86% of the proposed funding, which includes maintenance of key infrastructure on roads.

Mr Hasler said the lack of funding would be detrimental to the desired outcomes from his department.

"It has quite an effect on our operations."

He also noted the state of bridges in the district, with a few coming to the end of their life cycle and needing to be replaced.

Footpath maintenance also received only 36% of the proposed funding.

Mr Hasler said the funding situation was a problem a lot of people would be all too familiar with.

"Households have a problem with the cost of living, where the costs of the household are rising, but their incomes aren’t.

"The same thing is happening for us in the roading area."