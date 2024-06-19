Cross-country runners tough it out

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Southland primary schools cross-country event took place on Friday at the Southern Field Days site at Waimumu.
The cross-country was attended by pupils from schools across Gore and Southland who qualified after competing in their school and zone competitions.
Southland Active eastern regional co-ordinator Gemma O’Neill said competitors braved the rain to compete in the penultimate cross-country competition.
"It was really good event despite the rain and the mud, and we were impressed by the competitors’ commitment to the sport," she said.
"It was also good to see a number of students from our eastern zone place in their events."
She said the top six pupils in each age category in each zone were selected for the regional event, which marks the end of the cross-country season.