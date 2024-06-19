Cross-country runners tough it out

Poppy Tamariki, 12, takes part in the Southland Primary Schools Cross-Country new Athlete with a Disability event alongside Mum, Kristy. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

The Southland primary schools cross-country event took place on Friday at the Southern Field Days site at Waimumu.

The cross-country was attended by pupils from schools across Gore and Southland who qualified after competing in their school and zone competitions.

Receiving their awards for the Southland primary school cross-country 13-year-old girls heat are (from left) Lily Gemmill (eastern Zone) first place; Charlotte Hawkes (Southland Girls High School) first place; and Lucia Boys (central zone) third place.

Southland Active eastern regional co-ordinator Gemma O’Neill said competitors braved the rain to compete in the penultimate cross-country competition.

"It was really good event despite the rain and the mud, and we were impressed by the competitors’ commitment to the sport," she said.

Winners of the 10-year-old girls heat are (from left) Holly Hall (Avenal zone) first place; Lottie Winterbourne (eastern zone) second place; and Kate Pasco (eastern zone) third place.

"It was also good to see a number of students from our eastern zone place in their events."

She said the top six pupils in each age category in each zone were selected for the regional event, which marks the end of the cross-country season.