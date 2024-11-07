Crossing the age divide

Students from St Peter’s College coming for a visit to the Bupa Windsor Care Home, to spend some time with those in the facility. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Residents at the Bupa Windsor Care Home were treated to a special visit by students from a Gore school.

St Peter’s College students went to the care home to spend some time with the residents, as a part of their school’s Whānau programme.

Deputy principal and head of pastoral Darren Jack said it was a great way for the students to grow into more conscientious adults.

"One of the really cool things is, you have students who act a certain way at school, they come into this environment, and it’ll just be an instant change.

"It’s just really good for the spirit and good for the soul and good for the students," he said.

Mr Jack said the school’s mission was not just about passing grades, but also developing connections.

"It’s a huge part of who we are. The students we’re hoping to build and release into the community, we want them well rounded, connected and socially intelligent people who feel a responsibility not only to themselves but to the community."

Windsor activities assistant Florence Hall said St Peter’s College was always welcome.

"They find it really beneficial for the young people to cross the generational divide and spend some time with the elderly community."

Ms Hall said care home residents enjoyed chatting with the students.

"It makes their day to see the young people and talk to them, hear about what’s happening at school.

"It’s really good, especially for those who don’t get as many visitors."