Curator to give talk on art collection

Auckland-based writer, gallerist, and exhibition maker Francis McWhannell will host a talk at the Eastern Southland Gallery on Sunday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An exhibition curator will give insight into the curatorial process and significance of a range of artworks this weekend.

Francis McWhannell, of Auckland, is the curator of the Fletcher Trust Collection and will host a floor talk at the Eastern Southland Gallery.

A selection of works from the collection have been on display since May 18 at the gallery and will be available to view until July 28.

The collection was founded in 1962 and features work from artists such as Charles Frederick Goldie, Rita Angus, Michael Smither, Tony Fomison, Ian Scott, Philip Clairmont and Emily Karaka.

Mr McWhannell has been the curator of the collection since October, 2019.

Eastern Southland Gallery curator Jim Geddes said the museum launched the gallery’s 40th anniversary programme with the exhibition.

"We are delighted."

Gallery programmes officer Marcella Geddes said this was a special opportunity to meet the exhibition curator.

"Through his expert lens, discover the hidden narratives and fascinating connections that bring these masterpieces to life," she said.

Admission to the talk was free and all were welcome, she said.

The talk would be held at the gallery on Sunday at 4pm.