Daffodil Day fundraisers get off to sweet start

It is almost Daffodil Day and the fundraising events are warming up, starting with a bake sale on Saturday at the MLT Event Centre, as the Gore Daffodil Day committee (from left) Gore area co-ordinator Sandy Smith, Vicki Nicholson, Vicki Crawford, area co-ordinator support Georgia Morris, Ray Hannah (absent: Cheryl Anderson) prepares to help out a critical service in the Cancer Society. Photo: supplied

Looking for a tasty treat, a reason to get the baking trays out or a way to help raise money for the Cancer Society?

A bake sale this weekend begins a busy month of events to help raise funds to combat cancer and support those affected by it.

The event will be held from 10am till 2pm at the MLT Event Centre on Saturday, and organisers are looking for people to donate dishes.

This is the fourth year the event has run, last year’s bake sale raising more than $1600 for the Cancer Society.

"It’s one of the really popular things we do. It’s amazingly popular and doesn’t cost us anything, people like home baking and so we just carried it on," Gore Daffodil Day co-ordinator Sandy Smith said.

"It’s been fun to be a part of, people are happy to donate, someone even donated a cake. People who have been touched by cancer also really support it."

Donations were encouraged by Mrs Smith, who said the collection of baked goods could be arranged by email or they could be dropped off on the day about 9.30am.

Money raised will help support initiatives such as cancer research and support, services and counselling to families going through cancer, among other things to help the one in three New Zealanders affected by cancer every year.

Mrs Smith said a quiz night at Pioneer Park on August 14 would bring "a fantastic evening of fun, laughs and friendly competition" and it was looking for prizes to be auctioned off.

"We’d appreciate people bringing some prizes — every donation helps make the night ever more special," she said.

On August 23, the Gore Vintage Car Club is hosting the Daffodil Rally for Cancer and on August 29, a "Jingo" movie hits night at the RSA will put your cinema knowledge to the test.

Its major annual fundraiser, Daffodil Day, took place on August 28 and would be a little bit different this year, Mrs Smith said.

The organisation encouraged people to order online as opposed to previous years, with $50 buying 40 daffodils.

The group will still be getting out and about in Gore on Daffodil Day to sell bundles of 10 daffodils for $10.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz