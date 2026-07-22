Four arrested after hotel assault

Three men and a woman accused of a serious assault at a Mataura hotel were arrested as armed police swooped on properties in the town.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said the assault happened in the hotel carpark just before midnight on June 27.

Police used CCTV footage to identify the suspects and officers, assisted by the Armed Offenders Squad, executed search warrants in Mataura earlier this month.

"Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with footage of the incident, to please come forward.

"We want to make it known that this type of violent offending will not be tolerated in the community, and that the offenders will be held to account," Det Sen Sgt Baird said.

A 34-year-old man has been remanded in custody, charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and injuring with intent to injure.

A 20-year-old man has also been also charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and assault with intent to injure.

Two other people, a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have been charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

All four are due to reappear in the Gore District Court on August 5. — Allied Media