Day-long bike ride to test endurance, raise funds

Kuriwao farmer Steve Wilson is planning to ride for 16 hours on his e-bike to find out how far he can ride and in the process raise money for charity. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

One day soon Steve Wilson will not only know how much is left in his tank but will raise money for a good cause.

The 70-year-old Kuriwao farmer plans to ride his e-bike from Pounawea to Riverton and find out how far he can go in 16 hours.

Mr Wilson said he had always wondered how many kilometres he could complete in a day.

On one trip he set off planning to ride for 200km but ended up achieving 300km and so he suspected he could manage further.

Just how far he could go was unknown, similar to driving a car with a petrol gauge that did not work.

"I’m going to go out and see what I can do because I’m not sure how much is left in the tank.

"I reckon there is still something left in the tank."

The new attempt would be early next month, once he had checked out the long-distance weather forecast .

He had approached Hato Hone St John about raising funds during the bike ride.

"I would like to do it for something — it makes sense."

He planned to leave Pounawea at 4am and have breakfast at home before biking to Gore, Lumsden, The Key, Blackmount and Tuatapere and Riverton.

He was hoping to average 45kmh.

His son-in-law Jono Dennison would be one of his support people.

His son-in-law would drive a ute that would have a generator in it to recharge the e-bike battery and he may also bike some of the way if another family member was able to take over with driving.

The bike would need a fresh battery every 50km to 60km.

Mr Wilson was inspired to spend more time on his bike about eight years after his daughter Melissa finished three ironman triathlons.

He spoke to CrossRoad Cycles owner Richard Pascoe about electric bikes when he was 66.

Mr Pasco suggested to him not to wait to get an electric bike because once Mr Wilson had an e-bike he would bike more.

"I was going to wait until I was 70."

Prior to getting the e-bike he biked about 250km a year and now he was averaging 6500km.

His idea of a romantic date with his wife Lynley was heading out for a bike ride which they did several times a week.

"We love riding."

He hoped his example would encourage other people to try biking.

"It has potential to keep people out of the old people’s home."

It was also a good way to keep fit in an age when people were less active.

"If I could help one person to get off the couch ... it would be worth it," Mr Pasco said.

The government had spent money on developing trail rides throughout the country but the trails were not used enough and he would like to see more people taking advantage of what was available, he said.

The couple had ridden 18 mountainbike riding trails in the South Island and were planning a trip to the North Island to do more there.

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz