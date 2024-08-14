Driver on range of charges

A 21-year-old Gore man is due to appear in court today after a driving incident in which he allegedly reached dangerous excessive speeds more than one and a-half times the posted speed limit.

Police saw the man’s vehicle travelling at excess speed in a 100kmh zone near Edendale, about 3.30pm on Friday.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but it sped off, and due to the dangerous manner of driving, it was not pursued.

Police officers searched the area for the vehicle, and it was located in Main St, Gore, a short time later.

The driver stopped and was arrested.

Officers also searched the vehicle and located a number of illicit items, including methamphetamine, cannabis and drug utensils.

Sergeant Gary Iddenten, of Gore, said this kind of reckless behaviour on the roads would not be tolerated.

"Travelling at this kind of speed can have catastrophic consequences in a crash.

"Unfortunately, this is not this individual’s first offence, and he has other matters still before the courts.

"We’re extremely disappointed that the message hasn’t gotten through.

"We won’t hesitate to hold people to account for reckless driving that puts other members of our community at risk."

Police urged anyone who sees dangerous driving to call 111 as soon as possible.

The man is due to appear in Gore District Court today on a range of charges including failing to stop, dangerous driving and drugs charges.