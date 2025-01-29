End of boarding for pupils

The boarding option for high school pupils in Gore has ended after Rosmini House was closed at the end of last year.

The house was home for pupils from St Peter’s College and Māruawai College who wanted to board. But it is believed to not be taking pupils for this year, due to financial challenges.

In a school newsletter in November, board of trustees presiding member John Hogue said the hostel was operated by a charitable trust and the trust board, school board and diocese were in discussions about how a hostel for students of both St Peter’s College and Māruawai College might successfully run in 2025 and beyond.

Like many school boarding facilities, financial viability was a major challenge, he said. The collective aim was to find a sustainable solution and to make a clear decision by the end of the school term to provide certainty for hostel families.

School starts in the next week.