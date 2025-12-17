Endurance for charity

Josh Lawton might be fresh off 80 kilometres, 2400 pushups and 1200 pullups in 15 hours, but he’s back on the bar at Shift Mind & Body in Gore after completing a challenge and raising over $7000 for the Mental Health Foundation. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG.

A young man turned 80 kilometres, 2400 pushups, 1200 pullups into thousands donated to charity in a monumental act of endurance.

Josh Lawton has been dedicated to health and fitness for a few years and decided to take it up a notch to raise money for the Mental Health Foundation.

Starting at 4pm, at Shift Mind & Body on Saturday, Mr Lawson took on the challenge, completing 24 loops of 3.3km, 100 pushups, and 50 pullups every half an hour.

Ramping up his training over the past few months in preparation paid off, as the challenge was completed with plenty of time to spare — he finished in only 15 hours.

Mr Lawson said with only four months of preparation, he dialled in every aspect to get a fantastic result.

"I wanted to be overprepared more than anything. I was pushing the intensity, maximising my training," he said.

Friends and supporters were with him through the night, doing pushups, joining him on runs and one person even hopped on the treadmill at 2.30am with no socks or shoes, to help out.

Mr Lawson said physically he was fine apart from blistered hands, but was blown away by the community support — raising over $7000 for the charity.

"It was real amazing how the community got behind it all. I’m real grateful for it. I had no goal about how much money to raise.

"I had no idea how much people were going to get behind me. To see it, I mean I’m blown away, really blown away by it," he said.

After a few hours sleep on Sunday morning and a quick recharge at the pub with his friends to celebrate, Mr Lawson said he was eyeing up an ultramarathon in March.

"I’m just pretty overwhelmed. I still haven’t really registered what I had done, but this morning it sort of, you know, became real," he said.

