Environmental heroes hailed

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Groups from all over the Southland region were in the spotlight when the 28th Environment Southland community awards were handed out last week.

The 28th awards provided a vital platform for environmental leaders throughout Southland to be celebrated and for their stories to be told, the regional council said in a statement last week.

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell said he and his fellow councillors were proud to acknowledge and celebrate outstanding environmental achievements and the people driving them.

"This is my 17th awards and I can’t help but reflect on the power of positive action. Each year a new group of environmental leaders uplift, empower and encourage so many others to do more." he said.

There are seven award categories providing for a wide range of environmental achievements to be recognised and celebrated. Winners receive sponsored cash prizes and trophies.

The award for environmental action in biodiversity and biosecurity was awarded to the Aparima River Restoration Project.

The environmental leadership and innovation in business award was given to Kiwi Skips with Fonterra Edendale given a highly commended prize.

Otatara Landcare Group won the environmental action in the community award with Makarewa Headwaters Catchment Group picking up a highly commended award.

The environmental action in education was won by Heddon Bush School while the environmental leadership in farming was won by Blair and Jody Drysdale. Shona Sangster was awarded the top prize for individual environmental leadership or action.

The winner of the environmental action in water quality improvement was won by Balfour Catchment Group.

The councillors award was given to the Department of Conservation Southern NZ dotterel recovery team.

The Kaitiaki Tohu Pai Award was a posthumous award to Alan Watson. It was presented to his daughter Natalie Rosel, for Mr Watson’s tireless work with Sunrise Rotary to raise public awareness about what goes down stormwater drains ends up in our streams, rivers and estuaries.

— APL