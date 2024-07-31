EU Blues too strong for Cobras

Eastern United Blue player Vince Aynsley sends an overhead pass up the field. PHOTOS: JAMES MACKERETH

Eastern United Blue outplayed Northend Cobras to win 3-0 on Sunday.

The Hockey Southland division two men’s game was played in Gore.

Eastern coach Martin Mackereth said the team quickly worked out Northend’s game plan and then came up with options to counteract that.

"They certainly shut them down and took every opportunity that they could make for themselves."

Anthony Copland opened the scoring nine minutes into the first quarter.

Vince Aynsley scored in the second quarter to be 2-0 up at halftime.

The third quarter was scoreless but right on fulltime Alex Stevenson, 15, scored.

All three goals came from strategic passing within the goal circle to move the goalkeeper out of position, Mackereth said.

"They did that really well.

"It was working as an united strike front to pass that ball around and get it in."

Eastern United Blue player Alex Ferguson lines up a reverse stick pass.

The defence also denied Northend scoring chances at penalty corners.

First runner out Harrison Mackereth, 14, did a very good job of shutting down shots on goal.

Halves Alex Stevenson and Ross Shanks, 15, also played well.

"They were doing a great job of feeding that ball through."

Most of the players were under-16 but older hands Aynsley, Copland and Aaron Stevenson, who used to play for the club’s grey team, were a guiding presence on the field.

Despite their inexperience the team had started to gel "which is fantastic to see".

"They back each other up , they’re really positive out there and just play hard."

They were also holding their own against more experienced players, he said.

Northend are the third placed team in the competition and it was the second time Eastern had beaten them.

Eastern are in fourth place.

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz