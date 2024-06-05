Event called off but bands played on

Pupils of James Hargest College line Main St playing their music. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

It was far from freezing when two schools turned up the heat in Gore on Friday.

Despite the cancellation of the Freeze Ya’ Bits Off Busking school competitions, pupils from Balfour School and James Hargest College still performed.

Last week the event was cancelled due to some schools withdrawing from the competition.

Gore District Council senior events co-ordinator Jessica Swan said it was awesome for the two schools to still show up.

"It was actually just a little bit heartwarming. Putting months and months into planning it and having to cancel it the week of [the event] was pretty disappointing, to put it lightly. But to see two schools still travel from out of town to come in and show up on the street and give it their best — we were just so thrilled."

Pupils of Balfour School busk in Main St on Friday. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

The competition is one of the key events of the Bayleys Tussock Country music festival.

Ms Swan and district council events assistant Megan Frampton dressed as "pretend" judges for the schools.

"[Balfour School] had put in so much effort we decided we were just going give them the prize anyway."

They were presented with a trophy and a certificate for first place.

James Hargest College then opened the busking finals at the SBS St James Theatre on Sunday.

The pupils were presented with a trophy and a certificate for first place even though the Freeze Ya’ Bits Off Busking school competitions were cancelled earlier in the week. PHOTO: JESSICA SWAN

They were also presented with a trophy and certificate.

"It’s disappointing, but I feel like it still ended happy," Ms Swan said.

"It shows that people do really care about the competition ... seeing people still show up, it makes you feel like everything you’ve done was worth it."

Many other schools, including East Gore School, performed in the streets on Thursday.

"I think that’s awesome that they still went out of their way and did something for the kids."

