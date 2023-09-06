Familiar feeling to new store

Celebrating the opening of the Apt Collections store in Gore on Friday are (from left) staff members Gaylene Ridley and Donna Hastie, Longbeach Apparel retail operations manager Belinda Syme, staff member Lynley McFadzien, Longbeach Apparel general manager Jane Coleman, store manager Jenny Katon and Apt Collections Mosgiel store manager Andrea McFarlane. PHOTO: SAFFRON JOHNSON

Gore’s newest clothing store, Apt Collections, is open.

In July New Zealand business Longbeach Holdings, who owns the store, announced they had bought the H&J Smith Connect store and would take over the business at the end of August.

The business would continue to employ the H&J Smith staff.

Friday’s opening was attended by Longbeach Apparel general manager Jane Coleman, retail operations manager Belinda Syme and Apt Collections Mosgiel store manager Andrea McFarlane.

Ms Coleman said she appreciated the community response to the store opening.

"It was a pleasure to connect with so many locals, most of whom are known to the team already.

"We are excited about the future and look forward to being part of the community."

The business started in Christchurch more than 45 years ago, and specialised in the design and wholesale of ladies’ fashion.

Apt Collection’s first store opened in Rotorua six years ago.

The business aimed to be a place where "people can feed their passion for clothing".

"It is important to us that our customers to have fun, enjoy being styled and trying on clothing so they can feel confident in what they’re wearing."

Apt Collections was not necessarily an age specific fashion store," Ms Coleman said.

"We cater to a range of body shapes and sizes.

"We are not forgetting the men in our lives either with a unique edit of Swanndri and Line 7 for outdoor everyday wear."

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz