Family left with nothing after fleeing house fire

A family managed to escape with their lives but little else following a house fire in Churchill Ave, Gore, on Sunday morning.

The fire started about 10.30am, quickly spreading through the house.

Emergency services were called and were able to contain it before noon.

However, the house and all its contents were lost.

One neighbour said she alerted the family to what was happening.

"I smelled smoke around 10.30 this morning.

"Five or 10 minutes later, it was well and truly coming out and I started screaming and yelling."

Food, clothing, and necessities can be donated to the family of four at dropoff points at 111 Kitchener St, and 5 and 21 Churchill Ave.

