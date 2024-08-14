Fish & Game candidates sought

New Zealanders with an interest in angling, hunting and conservation are being urged to stand as candidates for the upcoming Fish & Game elections.

New Zealand’s 12 regional Fish & Game councils are statutory organisations elected by licence holders every three years and voting in the 2024 election opens on September 24 and closes on October 11.

Fish & Game New Zealand chairman Barrie Baines said in a statement Fish & Game councils were seeking nominations from licensed anglers and game bird hunters from all walks of life, particularly those with governance experience.

"Fish & Game’s vision is a New Zealand where freshwater habitats and species flourish, where hunting and fishing traditions thrive and all Kiwis enjoy access to sustainable wild fish and game resources," he said.

"We’re looking for the next generation of councillors to help shape the future of the sector. Every region needs dedicated and passionate New Zealanders to speak up for people who enjoy fishing and hunting in our wild places, and care about the species we manage and their habitat.

"Diversity is vital to Fish & Game New Zealand. We’re seeking Kiwis of all ages, backgrounds and perspectives who are passionate about contributing to the angling and game bird hunting sector.

"We know angling and hunting are increasingly popular with women and we hope to see this translate into more women standing for election.

"Whether you’re an experienced angler, a conservation enthusiast, a young person eager to make a difference, or someone from a traditionally under-represented community, your unique voice is essential.

"A wide range of experiences and viewpoints will help us better manage our freshwater habitats, protect our wildlife, and ensure that our hunting and fishing traditions thrive for future generations.

"Participating in councils is an incredibly rewarding experience. You get to learn about our valued species, their habitats and work with some incredible and talented people. You learn the ins and outs of governing a statutory organisation. You also develop your strategic leadership skills in a way that can be a useful stepping stone for your professional career."

Fish & Game represents about 150,000 licence holders and is comprised of 12 regional Fish & Game councils and the New Zealand Fish & Game Council.