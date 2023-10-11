Flood damage swept under new carpet

St Peter’s College principal Tara Quinney and pupils (from left) Tori Pont, 16, Tom Smith, Hunter Miller, both 15, and Courtney Scanlan, 16, are pleased with the look of the new carpet laid after floodwaters entered the building at the end of the term and destroyed the floor coverings. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

"There is almost zero trace" that St Peter’s College classrooms were flood damaged this time two weeks ago, college principal Tara Quinney says.

The school opened as usual on Monday, with three out of five classrooms, all the offices and much of the main hallway carpeted.

She was delighted with the efforts of tradespeople, including Jones and Cooper and Flooring Xtra staff who worked overtime to get make sure the school was ready for business after the school holidays.

"We are just so overwhelmingly impressed with their efforts."

Two weeks ago it would have been hard to believe the school could reopen with so much of the work completed, Mrs Quinney said.

"We’re so lucky to live in a community where it doesn’t matter who you are and what you are getting paid, everybody just came in and helped."

Some of the pupils, including head boy George Hedley, 17, came in to help with the cleanup during the holidays.

Apart from the carpeting still to be done, the hall floor was still in the process of being dismantled.

Two classes were being held off-site, at West Gore School and at the Southern Institute of Technology.

"They come over here for their breaks, though."

Pupils Courtney Scanlan, Tom Smith and Hunter Miller were impressed with the way the school was looking.

"It’s a new look," Courtney said.

"It’s very refreshing to have new carpet in the school," Tom said.

"It really gives the school a good look," Hunter said.

