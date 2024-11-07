Forecast provides hope for farmers

Flooding in East Gore early last month. PHOTO: ENVIRONMENT SOUTHLAND

Hopefully, hopefully — the weather gods have turned.

After record rainfall in the Gore district over the past couple of months there is some light at the end of a very dark, sodden tunnel.

The wettest spring on record — which brought sodden paddocks, canned plenty of events and caused a rubbish whitebaiting season — should be behind us.

Knapdale farmer Bernadette Hunt said what was now needed was long days of sunshine and wind with no rain.

"We need to get out on to the paddocks and get some work done," she said.

"We are all sick of it, including the stock. Everyone is miserable from the lack of sunshine. The stock need to be picked up like we do — they need their vitamin D."

She said the issue had just been the consistency of rain where the area has not had any time to dry out.

"We just have not had any sort of run of fine weather. Every three days the rain comes along and it gets wet again."

She said farmers were well behind in their work, especially getting the tractor out on paddocks.

Knapdale received a third of its annual average rainfall during September and October, she said.

Figures from Environment Southland show how wet it has been.

For the two months of September and October, rainfall was 200% of the normal at the Riversdale aquifer, 198% at Wendon Valley at Waikaka and 205% at Waimea Stream at Mandeville.

October rainfall was high right across the district.

There was 140mm at Wendon Valley at Waikaka, 125mm at Riversdale aquifer while 138mm fell at Waimea Stream. Waikaia River at Piano Flat recorded 123mm.

Overall rainfall figures for the first 10 months of the year are all ahead of normal with 1090mm having fallen at Mokoreta at Mt Alexander.

Environment Southland was optimistic after the wettest spring on record as Niwa’s latest outlook for November to January provided some hope for rural communities.

Temperatures are likely to be above average — a 60% chance. Rainfall totals are likely to be below or near normal.

Extended dry spells during the three-month period are also predicted and soil moisture levels and river flows are likely to be near or below normal.

Environment Southland’s compliance manager Donna Ferguson said the recent wet weather had had a huge impact on the region’s rural communities.

"We’ve been heartened to see some good examples of pond and irrigation management under the circumstances.

"We feel for consent holders, farm managers and their teams and encourage anyone in need of support to reach out."