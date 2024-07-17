Former church on market as family home

Homeowners Wensley and Art Santure stand at the original pulpit of the converted 1930s Presbyterian church they are selling in Mandeville, earlier this week. PHOTOS: RICHARD DAVISON

For those who have ever felt inclined to lecture their families, the perfect home may now be within reach.

The former Mandeville Presbyterian Church, deconsecrated in 2004 and since sympathetically restored and extended into a three-bedroom family home, has been put up for sale by owners Art and Wensley Santure.

Sitting near the entry to Waimea Valley Rd and adjoining Mandeville hall, the property has been extended cleverly to integrate the 1937 church as one of two wings, bridged by a modern central block.

Inside, however, the church remains unmistakably ecclesiastical, as the Santures have retained most of its original features, while adding one or two elements for modern comfort.

When they acquired the property in 2004, the church had nothing but air beneath its rimu floorboards, Mr Santure said.

"We originally planned to use it as a weekend getaway from our jobs in Gore, but soon came to see it would make a lovely place to live.

"The first stage was rewiring and insulating the church, and adding a burner for heating. Attending church in the middle of winter must have been something of a test of faith, back in the day."

The couple retained the original pulpit, which now makes a novel feature in the living space, perhaps offering a new slant on family pow-wows.

The original church entrance has become a small office, and its bible study room a kitchen.

The exterior of the property, showing the converted church to the left, and a 2006 extension to the right.

Mr Santure said they began extending the house in 2006, contacting an architectural draftsman who, it transpired, also happened to have a connection to the church.

"Although he now lived elsewhere, he said he used to attend the church as a younger man. He certainly provided a sympathetic design that’s transformed the whole into a very warm, comfortable and liveable home."

The extension gave the property three bedrooms and a separate bathroom, the bedroom above the double garage offering views over the well-known Mandeville airfield and its visiting Tiger Moths from its balcony deck.

Mr Santure said the couple, now retired, wished to downsize, and planned to move to Dunedin.

"It would suit a younger family or a couple towards retirement age who’d enjoy pottering around. Gore is only 15 minutes away, and Mandeville itself is a friendly community with an excellent microclimate, thanks to the Hokonuis.

"There’s a nice garden with fruit trees, and we have no trouble growing peaches, for example."

The property sat on about 3000sq m, he said.

The history of the property was well documented, and included a fitting vignette among its records, Mr Santure said.

During the official opening of the church in January 1937, one Miss L Crombie sang the solo: How Lovely Are Thy Dwellings, following which supper was served.

