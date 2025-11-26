Former principal wins award

Annie Nelson wins Woman of the Year at the Gore RSA in October. Photo: supplied

The winner of the 2025 Gore Woman of the Year Awards says making sure everybody has an equal right to education is her passion.

Former St Mary’s School principal Annie Nelson won the title at the Soroptimist International of Gore event held at the Gore RSA in October.

On Monday, she told The Ensign, in her work as principal and formerly as Ministry of Education initiative Kāhui Ako leader for the region, equity was important.

In her work she had focused on inclusivity and her vision for growing leadership opportunities for children, she said.

Now, as Ministry of Education manager for Southland, she was continuing her work in making sure that all children, regardless of circumstance, were getting a quality education.

"Everyone deserves education," she said. "... Regardless of ability, regardless of family needs, regardless of anything else."

We need better educated people in the future, she said.

"Building into the future is probably where my passion really lies, investing in our young people," she said.

At the awards dinner, she listened to her other nominees: dance studio owner Evelyn Sutherland, Barbara Hanna QSM, Gore’s Karen Bellew and Christine O’Connor of Riversdale Arts.

Mrs Nelson said that she was impressed with her fellow nominees and their work for young girls and women.

"I was thinking, goodness me, the women in Gore are in a good spot," she said. "There's some really good people looking out for the women in Gore."

Soroptimist Gore secretary Anne Gover said it was Mrs Nelson’s work, as well as her volunteering, compering for various community events, that may have won her the vote this time.

Mrs Nelson has compered many local events including the Gold Guitars’ Country Music Queen competition.

In a family of 10 children, she had learned to be funny in order to be noticed.

In her adult life, she happily said yes to any emcee opportunity that came her way.

"I think everything's an opportunity, isn't it?"

With her new title of Woman of the Year, she was inspired by 2024 Country Music Queen Ali Green, who has been passionately campaigning for recycling since she won.

Mrs Nelson said she would like to find a worthwhile cause, such as the Women’s Refuge, which aligns with her passions, to put her position to use.

