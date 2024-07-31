Foundation wants to make giving easy

People in Eastern Southland will soon have a simpler way to give back to their community, when the Southland Foundation launches itself in Gore tomorrow.

The foundation, which recently became the 18th member of the Community Foundations of Aotearoa New Zealand (CFANZ), has already launched itself in Invercargill and Te Anau.

Southland Foundation chief executive Sarah Hannan said they wanted to make their donation process a simple one.

"It’s a mechanism for people to give back."

A donation-driven foundation, it offered an "enduring" way to give back to the community, she said.

"It will all come down to people wanting to support."

"It can be as big as you want it to be.

Donors could choose an organisation to support or they could support chosen areas such as health or education in the district.

"It can be as general or as specific as you want."

She had been told that people often wanted to give back but could not due to the difficulty that often presented itself.

"People also want to know that they’re [donating] with impact as well."

People in Southland were often some of the most generous, she said.

"It’s very much everyday New Zealanders, not necessarily extremely wealthy people.

"It really comes down to finding people who are willing to give."

Donors could contribute to the Southland Impact fund or other existing funds relevant to their wishes with a one-off donation or a gift in their will.

The event will be held tomorrow at the Croydon Lodge. Formalities will begin at 5.30pm and discussion will revolve around how the foundation works and raising awareness around it, she said.

"We’re trying to get out and meet all the people in the community groups so we can know what they’re doing."

They had already visited many people in Gore, she said.

"It has a real opportunity to sit alongside [Community Trust South], MLT and other community funders."

As the newest community foundation in the country, they would be able to learn from those who started before them, she said.

